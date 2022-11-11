Fabian Reeves turns negatives into positives, material into mementos Loop Barbados

If ‘out of necessity’ were a business, it would be Fabian Reeves’ Fabulous AF – Affordable Furnishings in Barbados.

Already being approached about taking his skills to Canada, Fabian is a carpenter by trade now, but he does nothing the regular way. Just taking a look around his storehouse, one would see that his skills are being put to use in a traditional way but to bring about a modern, unique finished product.

This Good News Day, we are highlighting this Caribbean Creator, Barbadian Fabian Reeves.

When Loop stumbled upon a brightly coloured box with amazing detail work and graphics, it was hard to believe that the item was indeed a casket. It was a final resting place of beauty. We quickly got to searching to find the artist behind the work and that’s when we got introduced to Fabian.

Fabian chatted with us in his St Michael home before taking us into his work area and telling us his story and the story of Affordable AF.

Known as a founder and teacher in Black Knight Riders, the biker has other mad skills with a saw, sander and hammer, along with the rest of his work tools.

Fabian said that this new career choice dropped into his lap during the hard financial times of COVID. He said that when he had to bury his dad unexpectedly, the exorbitant cost of a casket made him consider doing the job himself. Taught the basics by his uncle, Fabian got to work and gave his dad a memorable send off.

Then before he could as Bajans say ‘catch his hand good’, death came knocking on his door again. This time, he was tasked with making a casket for the mother of his children from his previous relationship.

Both of these caskets called for Fabian to draw on some inner strength because his emotions were at work as well as he poured into these pieces.

Since the responses to those two caskets and another he did for a friend whose baby passed away, the requests have been coming in nonstop.

What’s that saying? Two things are sure in this life – death and taxes.

Fabian has been using his skills and the graphic design skills of his coworker to help other families say farewell to their loved ones but with a smile on their faces. The caskets are done in such a way as to celebrate the life and love of those gone too soon in many cases.

Apart from the caskets though, Fabian and his Affordable AF business has been getting into homes as he designs and builds custom bed frames that scream out the owners’ personalities. From unicorns and rainbows for girls including his daughters, to race cars for boys or floating beds for adults including his wife, Fabian is thinking outside the box now.

Asked what is his ultimate dream as he continues to expand his business – with a smile, he said he would like to decorate and build everything inside a home. He would not want to necessarily build the house, but he would want to be responsible for all the furnishings inside the four walls.