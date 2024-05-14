EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Inside the Sport: The BFA Executive, players and positions

Fire Fete set Ilaro Court ablaze with a spectacular show

UPDATE: Ninth road fatality from 8th fatal accident recorded

6.4 earthquake startles residents on Mexico-Guatemala border

Child Care Board hiring additional staff to aid children

Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey

Tuesday May 14

27°C
Barbados News

The exercise will take place five to eight nautical miles west of the Arawak Cement Plant, St Lucy.

Rosemary Forde

10 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

As part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (EXTW24), the Military Vessel Training Track and the Maritime Special Operation Forces Track will conduct a live firing exercise at sea on Wednesday, May 15.

The exercise will take place in the Barbados Coast Guard’s live firing area, five to eight nautical miles west of the Arawak Cement Plant, St Lucy. All firing will be done at surface level and no rounds will be projected into the air.

A radar watch of the area will be maintained to ensure no intrusion occurs. The following vessels will participate in the exercise:

Barbados Coast Guard Ship TRIDENTUSCGC Robert YeredARM Guanajuato (PO-153)HMCS Margaret BrookeSVG Capt Hugh MulzacALTAIR GC-112 (DOM)Dumont D’urvilleHNLMS Pelikaan HMBS Bahamas 

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Samsung aims to collect 14K tons of e-waste in Latin America, C’bean

World News

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers’ bus overturns in Florida

Barbados News

EXTW24 conducts two shooter simulation exercises at Hilton

More From

Barbados News

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Acting Chief Fire Officer at the scene

Barbados News

See also

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

Police investigations ongoing

Community

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

New resource provides a mobile shopping experience with a difference while giving back to the community

Barbados News

Barbadian fashion designer wins regional competition

The Blac Flamingo Apparel owner, Rhea Cummins-Jordan was adjudged the best entry in the fashion design category.

Barbados News

Culture Reset registration closed due to overwhelming response

“Due to the overwhelming response we’ve received, registration is now closed.”

Barbados News

Cayman Airways to end direct service to Barbados on July 3, 2024

The service will be initially reduced to once weekly after Friday, May 17, 2024.