EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday Loop Barbados

As part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (EXTW24), the Military Vessel Training Track and the Maritime Special Operation Forces Track will conduct a live firing exercise at sea on Wednesday, May 15.

The exercise will take place in the Barbados Coast Guard’s live firing area, five to eight nautical miles west of the Arawak Cement Plant, St Lucy. All firing will be done at surface level and no rounds will be projected into the air.

A radar watch of the area will be maintained to ensure no intrusion occurs. The following vessels will participate in the exercise:

Barbados Coast Guard Ship TRIDENTUSCGC Robert YeredARM Guanajuato (PO-153)HMCS Margaret BrookeSVG Capt Hugh MulzacALTAIR GC-112 (DOM)Dumont D’urvilleHNLMS Pelikaan HMBS Bahamas