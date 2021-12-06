Extreme caution! Small Craft Advisory in effect for high sea swells | Loop Barbados

Barbados News

Weather alert due to moderate winds

Loop News

A Small Craft Advisory is currently in effect for above normal swell heights as of noon today due to moderate winds.

This is according to the Barbados Meteorological Service.

The alert message is valid from today, December 6, 2021, and will be terminated at 6am, December 7, 2021, or sooner if conditions warrant.

A small-craft advisory, in this case, is issued when sustained winds of 20 to 25 knots are affecting the marine area within the next 36 hours. The Atlantic high-pressure system is generating fresh breezes of 20 to 25 knots (35 to 45 km/h) across the marine area, generating moderate swells of 2.0 to 2.5 meters or 7-foot to 8-foot swells and increasing.

All marine craft operators are asked to exercise extreme caution.

