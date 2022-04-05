Extended hours at fish markets ahead of Easter weekend | Loop Barbados

The week preceding Easter Sunday, better known as Holy Week is traditionally a very busy period for fish sales across Barbados, therefore, operating times at specific fish markets will be extended.

The Blue Economy division of the Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification will extend the opening hours of certain markets from 7 am to 8 pm on April 14, 2022 (Holy Thursday). Those markets are; Millie Ifill Fish Market, Bridgetown Market, Paynes Bay Fish Market and Berinda Cox Fish Market.

It should be noted Consett Bay and Speightstown will remain at regular hours.

All fish markets would be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, which fall on April 15 and April 17 respectively.

The Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification is urging all Barbadians to observe and maintain all COVID-19 protocols when visiting fish markets.