Export Academy member, creative entrepreneur Ashley remembered Loop Barbados

News of the sudden passing of one of the Export Academy’s members, the young and talented Ashley Mayers has sent shockwaves through the Board, management and staff of Export Barbados (BIDC) this morning.

Chief Executive Officer of Export Barbados (BIDC), Mark Hill, said that Ashley will be remembered by the corporation for her entrepreneurial spirit. “Ms. Mayers was a creative young lady who had a zest for business; in fact, she opened her first store in 2021 during the pandemic, when others were closing their doors. She has left us far too soon. We pray for her family and friends at this time,” he stated.

In a press release, the organisation stated, a young entrepreneur and the brainchild behind Alexsandra Pil? Cosmetics, located at Pelican Industrial Estate, was a valued tenant and client of the Export Barbados family. “Through Alexsandra Pil? Cosmetics, Ms Mayers manufactured natural skincare and herbal hair care products. In the almost two years she operated her store at Pelican Industrial Estate, Ms Mayers showcased skill in the products she created, which included natural soaps and clay masks, shampoo, moisturizers, and hair oil.”

Saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Ashley, Export Barbados/BIDC is this afternoon expressing heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fellow occupants of Pelican Industrial Estate, St Michael.