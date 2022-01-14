EXPLAINER: Mia Amor Mottley answers ‘Why have elections now?’ | Loop Barbados

Prime minister Mia Amor Mottley has finally answered the question of ‘Why call a snap election now?’

The leader of Barbados since May 2018, when her Barbados Labour Party (BLP) team had a landslide victory over all opponents, securing all 30 constituencies by hundreds if not thousands of votes per constituency, called elections early and left tongues wagging till now.

It is a stop to continue the transformation of this country

Creating history or ‘HERstory’ and becoming the first female prime minister of Barbados and the first person ever to lead a team that achieved a clean sweep, prime minister Mia Amor Mottley once more shocked persons with her snap call for General Elections 2022 last month.

With elections not constitutionally due before 2023, the country’s leader brought many Christmas celebrations to a halt when on the evening of December 27, 2021, the bank holiday, she told the country that Bajans will be going to the polls on January 19, 2022.

This led to many outcries of “why”, “why now” and the rumor mill started to churn as people tried to posit the leader’s reasoning.

However, last night on the political platform during the mega meeting in Six Roads, St Philip, she said:

“This refueling stop, because this is what this election is. It is a stop to refuel. It is a stop to take fresh guard. It is a stop to continue the transformation of this country.”

With the country transitioning to a parliamentary Republic on November 30, 2021, prime minister Mottley became the first prime minister of the Republic, and it was only 27 days into her time in office in the new Republic before she rung the election bell.

Her first term was three years and approximately 189 days long.

She is the eighth prime minister of Barbados, and if she wins in the 2022 General Election, she will successfully join the ranks of those who achieve two consecutive terms.

Mottley, who also runs as the Barbados Labour Party candidate for St Michael North East, if she wins this toss, she will continue to be longest standing member of parliament for that constituency, having won in six consecutive elections to date. Another five years would mean that she would serve St Michael North East for over 30 straight years.