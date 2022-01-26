EXPLAINER: 15 dead in 24 days, Mottley talks Barbados reply to Omicron | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has responded to the current spike in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant saying that the urgent response planned will match the risk.

Yesterday, Barbados reported its highest one-day total of 923 new cases in 24 hours out of almost 3,500 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory. The country’s positivity rate sits at almost 27 currently.

For January 2022, in 25 days, Barbados has recorded some 15 COVID-related deaths with two teen deaths. There was a press conference to reveal the death of a 14-year-old boy and this week a 17-year-old girl succumbed to the viral illness.

Yet today, from the dais at State House ahead of the swearing in of the new Cabinet and members of the House of Assembly, the prime minister said that in comparison to previous COVID variants, the present variant Omicron that Barbados is battling does not have “the shadow of death” over it, as she sought to manage expectations, especially as it relates to recovery.

She shared that the literature from the very highest level of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) “sent to me in the last week, shows clearly that between October of last year and the end of March this year, it is anticipated that half of the world’s population or to be more precise, more than 3.5 billion will in fact contract COVID-19 and particularly the Omicron variant.

“What does that mean?

“We have said all along that we must continue to accept that this is a marathon and not a sprint and the reality is if we try to treat it otherwise, we will cause more people to be affected by non-pandemic reasons than by Omicron itself.”

Positing that Omicron’s impact is “significantly less serious”, with over 7,600 active cases on island and this number of persons presently in isolation, the country’s leader today once more asked Barbadians, to “exercise personal responsibility and restraint and to recognise that how and what you do is always within your powers.”

On election night, hundreds if not thousands gathered in Roebuck Street to celebrate the newly elected government as there was no curfew in effect. It had been suspended for the night. In addition, there are unofficial reports of COVID clusters surrounding constituency and campaign offices days later.

But stressing that it was “clear to us from the outset that Omicron does not come with the same seriousness, and not with the shadow of death that Delta and others portrayed”, she reiterated, “to that extent we will respond to risks as we always do”.

On December 31, 2021, Barbados recorded 245 COVID-19 cases and there were 167 persons in isolation facilities and 1,353 others in home isolation, with the death toll at 262.

As of January 24, there are 124 people in isolation facilities, while 7,696 were in home isolation. The 277th COVID-related death was recorded on January 25, 2022, and from tests conducted on January 24, there were 923 new cases.

Speaking to the plan going forward from today, prime minister Mottley assured that the first meeting after today’s ceremony is with the Minister of Health, Minister of State in the ministry of health and the coordinating minister for Social and Environmental matters with the technical officials. She said this is “recognising that we may have to think outside the box on a number of things because we do not fight this pandemic as a single source issue, but we also fight it as part of a global community that has seen a significant disruption in the supply chain and therefore our capacity to access things as basic as tests…”