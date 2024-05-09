Exercise Tradewinds open to the public on Saturday Loop Barbados

Members of the public will be able to get a first-hand look at the operations of the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) when it hosts an Open Day, this Saturday, May 11, 2024, at its Paragon Base in Christ Church.

The Open Day, which takes place from 10:00 AM. until 4:00 PM, will feature highlights from Exercise TRADEWINDS 2024 as well as various components of the BDF, as it celebrates its 45th Anniversary.

Activities will include a career showcase, displays by the Barbados Regiment and Barbados Coast Guard, cyber and operations displays, riot gear and rappelling, military vehicle assets, paintball, vehicle safaris, and sampling of ready-to-eat meals.

In addition, patrons will be treated to performances by the BDF Band, Barbados Community College Drummers, military deejays and a tuk band.