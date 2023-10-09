Exercise caution – Deep low generating high swells along West coast Loop Barbados

The Be Aware yellow indicator has been triggered on the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) website for the marine forecast for the island over the next 72 hours.

At least for today and the next two days, locals and visitors are being urged to exercise caution at the sea especially along the west coast from the North to the South.

The marine forecast for this morning, Monday, October 9, is moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Small craft operators and beach-goers along western coastlines should exercise caution for above-normal sea swells.

For this evening, the forecast is smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady. Small craft operators and beach-goers along western coastlines should exercise caution for above-normal sea swells. These conditions are predicted to continue till Wednesday.

BMS explained that the reason for the swells is due to a deep low in the north Atlantic ocean. This system is generating them.