Exercise caution at West coast beaches, fishermen warned too Loop Barbados

Above-normal sea swells have triggered an automatic Be Aware – Yellow Alert for marine conditions throughout today, Tuesday, December 5.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, especially in Zone 10 and Zone 11, which run along the West coast from Brandons, St Michael to Heywoods, St Peter.

Fishermen are also being cautioned as the Yellow Alert is also on for the waters extending out beyond the near-shore waters, all around the island in Zone 12, 13, 14 and 15.

Swells are predicted to increase throughout the course of the day.

Marine

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.