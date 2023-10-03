Exercise caution at South and West coast beaches Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS)is again today cautioning seabathers and small craft operators to take due care especially in the first half of the day.

Tropical Storm Philippe had made landfall to the northwest over the island of Barbuda.

Morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution, especially along the southern and western coastlines.

BMS continues to recommend that seabathers use beaches that have on-duty lifeguards.

Night

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).