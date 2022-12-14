Ex-police commissioner appointed head of anti-corruption agency Loop Barbados

Former Commissioner of Police, Darwin Dottin, has been appointed Director of the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency.

He was appointed on Monday, December 12, 2022, by the President of Barbados, Her Excellency The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason. The appointment is for three years.

Commenting on his appointment, Dottin said: “I acknowledge the confidence that has been placed in me, and the responsibilities that go with the job. Corruption and terrorism and their related activities are regarded across nations, both developed and developing, as matters that affect national security and also facilitate the misuse of public resources.

“I, therefore, look forward to working with strategic partners in Barbados and also with regional and international agencies to carry out the legislative aims of the Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Act.”

The Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Act 2021-5 makes provision for the establishment of an Anti-Corruption and Anti-Terrorism Agency to investigate acts of corruption and terrorism and related matters. In addition, the Act provides for the appointment of a Director to administer the Agency.

The duties of the Director include day-to-day administration and operation of the Agency; carrying out efficient and effective activities to combat corruption and terrorism in collaboration with named strategic partners and law enforcement agencies; implementing measures for the prevention, detection, reduction and mitigation of the consequences of corruption and terrorism, and receiving complaints in relation to alleged or suspected acts involving corruption and terrorism.

As a career police officer, Dottin served in many capacities, including being seconded as Commandant of the Regional Police Training Centre. After being promoted to Assistant Commissioner, he held the portfolios of Assistant Commissioner in charge of Administration, and Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crime Management. He was later promoted to Deputy Commissioner.

He had major responsibility for overseeing the preparation of the Barbados Security Plan for the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup for 2007, and also assisted in the regional security planning for that tournament.

Dottin was awarded a Bachelor of Laws Degree from The University of the West Indies; the Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School; a Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Criminology and Police Studies from Cambridge University, and the MSc in Security and Risk Management, with Merit, from the University of Leicester.

He is a graduate of the National Academy of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Police Staff College, Bramshill, United Kingdom.