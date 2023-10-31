‘Everybody wanted Gully Bop to die’, says pastor Loop Barbados

Prophet Christopher Tate, an ordained pastor of the Christ in Chris Healing and Deliverance ministries, after confirming the death of popular entertainer Gully Bop, told Loop Entertainment that many people wanted the dancehall artise to die.

Gully Bop, whose real name is Robert Lee Malcolm, died earlier today at age 59.

“He was in the hospital for two weeks and it is confirmed that he passed away. He never had to die this way, in pain, they wanted him to die. I will talk to you later, I am preaching now, live,” Tate told Loop Entertainment.

Gully Bop reportedly struggled with health issues in recent months. The deejay did surgery in 2022, and one year later he did a kidney transplant.

“Dem did want him dead. Oonu glad fi him dead? Gwaan! This ah what dem want long time. Dem don’t want to see him alive, oonu class him, criticise him, cause oonu want to see him dead.

“The man sick and ah s—t up self, everybody ah call say can you confirm that Gully Bop is dead. Stop worry about Gully Bop, it is finished.

“Everybody wanted to see him dead, they don’t look at the earthquake and wake up and change dem dutty ways,” Tate said during his online service at Jesus Ark carried live on Facebook.

He added that “Gully Bop give weh everything; they said he was a coke head, but he couldn’t coke out everything…he gave away everything”.

Pastor Tate said that Gully Bop had been baptised “at an associate’s church” before his death.

Gully Bop rose to fame when a video of him freestyling on YouTube made the rounds on social media. From there, the “Dem Nuh Bad Like Me” artiste secured a deal with Claims Records and even toured internationally.

He scored major hits with “Wuk Offa Mi”, “Who She Want and Bruk”, and “No Have No Money”.

He was a featured act at Sting 2014, and eventually parted ways with Claims Records.