Every cancer case is unique

Cancer is often thought of as a single disease, but in reality, every case is unique. One of the key reasons for this lies in genetics. Genetic variations influence how cancer develops, progresses, and responds to treatment, making it essential to understand the role of DNA in cancer care. As World Cancer Day 2025 embraces the theme United By Unique, this article explores how genetic differences shape cancer outcomes and why personalised medicine is the future of oncology.

Cancer begins with changes in genes that regulate cell growth and repair. These changes, or mutations, can be inherited or acquired over a lifetime due to environmental factors such as smoking, radiation, and diet. Genetic mutations affect key genes like oncogenes, tumour suppressor genes, and DNA repair genes, which can lead to uncontrolled cell growth.

Certain hereditary cancers, such as those linked to BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Understanding these genetic predispositions helps in early detection and preventive care.

No two cancer cases are identical because genetic makeup influences how cancer grows, spreads, and responds to treatment. For example, two patients with lung cancer may have completely different mutations, leading to varied treatment responses.

Additionally, epigenetics – the study of how lifestyle and environment affect gene expression – plays a role in cancer risk. Factors like diet, stress, and exposure to toxins can modify how genes function, further contributing to the uniqueness of each case. These variations make standard treatment approaches less effective for some individuals, reinforcing the need for personalised treatment plans.

Advances in genetic research have led to the development of precision medicine, which tailors treatment to an individual’s genetic profile. Genetic testing allows doctors to identify mutations and recommend targeted therapies, such as immunotherapy or precision drugs designed to attack specific cancer cells.

For example, HER2-positive breast cancer patients benefit from drugs like Herceptin, which specifically targets the HER2 protein. Additionally, genetic profiling helps determine how well a patient will respond to chemotherapy, reducing unnecessary treatments and side effects. This shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to customised treatment is improving survival rates and quality of life for many patients.

Despite its potential, personalised medicine faces challenges, particularly in regions like the Caribbean where genetic testing and specialised treatments are not always widely available.

