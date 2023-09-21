Evening classes still on for BCC students Loop Barbados

Classes are on as usual for all students at the Barbados Community College (BCC).

BCC released a notice today, Thursday, September 21, informing students that power has been restored at both the Eyrie Campus and Hospitality Institute.

“Following the island-wide power outage earlier in the day, power was restored at both the ‘Eyrie’ campus at Howell’s Cross Road, St Michael, as well as the Jean and Norma Holder Hospitality Institute at Marine Gardens, Christ Church.”

The notice continued:

“At both campuses, except for a brief break, classes were held and will continue for all day and evening students.”

However, at the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (SJPI), regular and part-time classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day.

All classes scheduled under the Barbados Construction Gateway Training Initiative (BCGT) and the Division of Distance and Continuing Education/ Open and Flexible Learning were also suspended.