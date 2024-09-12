Eve Responds To Nicki Minaj Lengthy Message For Her

Eve and Nicki Minaj are giving each other their flowers after both female rappers speak their truth about unfair treatment in the music industry.

Nicki Minaj’s public feud with Jay-Z has been the dominating story in hip hop over the past week as the former Young Money rapper defends her mentor Lil Wayne after being snubbed by the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Roc Nation and the NFL announced earlier this month that Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the sporting event next year in Weezy’s hometown New Orleans.

That didn’t go down well with a lot of Lil Wayne’s supporters in the music industry including fellow rappers like Nicki Minaj and Birdman. Nicki made her feelings very clear in several rants at her Pink Friday tour stops and on social media. On Monday (September 23), she penned a message for Eve, who herself spoke in her new Who’s That Girl? memoir, about unfair treatment during her time as a rapper by the dominant men in the game at the time including Jay-Z.

In a new interview, Eve gets candid about her insecurities over Nicki Minaj’s sudden ascension in hip hop over the past decade.

“No matter what industry you are in, if you have been at a place in your life or your career where you may have been that one, that person, that thing, and someone comes in and it’s, of course, you were human,” the New York rap veteran said. “Of course, you feel insecure, of course, you feel protective, of course, you feel, ‘Wow, do I still belong here? What is going on?’”

Eve noted that it had nothing to do with Minaj but everything to do with her own insecurities at the time stemming from her treatment in the music industry.

“I had to go to other modalities like therapy. Yeah, and then, as people will read, it all was my stuff; it has nothing to do with her. It was all these things coming from the industry, I think, also had a lot to do with it, of being the one female.”

In her lengthy response to Eve, Nicki thanked her for her grace. “The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height,” she wrote. “I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have. I was one of the kids in NY watching Ruff Ryderz on TV. I DEFINITELY remember how when you took the game by storm, that there were some ppl who couldn’t hide their insecurities. Even tho it’s swept under the rug now, I remember that you handled it with grace but ALSO a big sprinkle of unapologetic TALENT & charisma. You soared & soared. Classic music w/the illest team, to the BIG SCREEN.”

Eve has since responded telling Nicki Minaj that the feeling is mutual between them and thanked her for her kind words.

“Dear Nicki, Thank you so much for this. I really appreciate it,” she said. “I have nothing but respect and am so proud to have seen you grow from strength to strength over the years as an artist, mom and always stayed true to yourself, lord knows it’s not easy for us ya’ll. Thank you for all the kind words and blessings to my family its goes without saying the feeling is mutual.”

Tags: Eve, Nicki Minaj