Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved Loop Barbados

All fire stations around the island have responded to fire at a commercial building along Mighty Grynner Highway.

The Barbados Fire Service received the call at 5:51 am.

Police are on the scene redirecting and diverting traffic.

Information Officer for the Barbados Police Service Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss has informed media that “We were advised that the fire is suspected to be one where unknown chemicals are involved hence activating a formal HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) response.

“Currently there are several police officers on the ground redirecting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic away from the area.

“Both police and fire personnel are also canvassing the residential area located downwind to warn and evacuate residents in the area to avoid any inhalation of smoke.”

The fire officers are under the command of Chief Errol Maynard as they tackle and battle this blaze.