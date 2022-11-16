Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved

ICT and Science graduates getting opportunities in Rwanda, Canada

$50,000 fine: Leave nesting sea turtles alone or else…

Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility

Tonisha setting goals for country and self

Barbados opens honorary consulate in Rwanda

Barbados temporarily bans poultry imports from UK

5 days to go: Team Switzerland

Teachers fear for their safety at school in St Michael East

School gate damaged during shooting incident fixed, installation soon

Wednesday Nov 16

29?C
Barbados News

Formal HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) response triggered

Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

All fire stations around the island have responded to fire at a commercial building along Mighty Grynner Highway.

The Barbados Fire Service received the call at 5:51 am.

Police are on the scene redirecting and diverting traffic.

Information Officer for the Barbados Police Service Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss has informed media that “We were advised that the fire is suspected to be one where unknown chemicals are involved hence activating a formal HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) response.

“Currently there are several police officers on the ground redirecting both vehicular and pedestrian traffic away from the area.

“Both police and fire personnel are also canvassing the residential area located downwind to warn and evacuate residents in the area to avoid any inhalation of smoke.”

The fire officers are under the command of Chief Errol Maynard as they tackle and battle this blaze.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Evacuation ongoing as officers battle fire, unknown chemicals involved

World News

Trump launches campaign, gets set to contest 2024 election

Sport

NBA: Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

More From

Lifestyle

Tonisha setting goals for country and self

‘I do it for the love of my country and I do it for the love of my sport’

Lifestyle

See also

Parenting Monday: Hugging Mom overwhelmed, passes 168K on Twitter

Write the book! Dara Mathis shared her love and story on social media but did not expect the response

Travel

All-female Air Canada crew touches down in Barbados

Who flew this plane? From the pilot to the hostess – Women!

Lifestyle

Fabian Reeves turns negatives into positives, material into mementos

Caribbean Creators meets Good News Day: Next step custom furniture line from Fabulous AF

Business

Barbados to enter pharmaceutical market with framework and facility

Partnerships with Guyana, Rwanda, Ghana, EU Commission, European Investment Bank and other key players

Lifestyle

Khadija Collymore issues 30-Day Prayer Challenge for Barbados

Founder of Khadija Collymore Ministries is currently pursuing a degree in Ministry at Christian Leaders Institute in Michigan