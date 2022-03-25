Ethiopia’s Tigray region say committed to observing humanitarian ceasefire

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (Reuters)Rebellious Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia have said they will respect a ceasefire proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed‘s government as long as sufficient aid is delivered to their war-scarred northern region “within reasonable time.”

The government in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying it was to allow aid to flow into Tigray.

“The government of Tigray will do everything it can do to make sure this cessation of hostilities is a success,” the regional Tigrayan government said in a statement late on Thursday.

War broke out between Tigray’s rulers — the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — and the central government led by Abiy, in November 2020.

The conflict , which later engulfed neighboring regions, has killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions across northern Ethiopia and into neighboring Sudan.

