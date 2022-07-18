Escapee, Rico Brathwaite, wanted by police | Loop Barbados

Rico Jamal Brathwaite is wanted for questioning in connection with escaping lawful custody at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church.

Brathwaite, whose last known addresses are Foul Bay, St Philip and Silver Hill, Christ Church is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall of a brown complexion and with a slim built. He has a tattoo on his right hand of the words ‘Only the Strong Will Survive’ and the shape of a star along with the letter ‘R’. On his left hand he has a tattoo of the words ‘Thug Life’ with a cross.

Rico Jamal Brathwaite is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Rico Jamal Brathwaite, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone number 418-2608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbor or assistwanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.