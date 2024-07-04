Escaped prisoner captured in Combermere Street

Escaped prisoner captured in Combermere Street
At around 12:53pm, police announced that the prisoner had been held and is back in custody.

Rosemary Forde

6 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is advising the public, that 31-year-old Mario Austin, who evaded police custody whilst undergoing treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) this morning, has been captured.

According to police, at about 9:45am, they were alerted that a prisoner had escaped the custody of prison officials.

He was then identified as 31-year-old Mario Austin, previously of Blackman’s Tenantry, St Joseph. He was charged with the offence of robbery.

At around 12:53pm, police further announced that the prisoner had been held and is back in custody. He was found hiding in a house located at Combermere Street, The City.

TBPS thanked the public for their support in this matter.

