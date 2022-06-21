Erica Mena Calls Safaree’s New Girlfriend Kimbella Matos A Prostitute

Erica Mena and Safaree’s alleged new girlfriend Kimbella are locked in a back and forth on IG.

Kimbella Matos, who is dating Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels, is hitting back at his ex-wife Erica Mena who called out her husband for telling their family business to a “prostitute.”

While Erica did not initially name anyone, Kimbella Matos, who is publicly dating Safaree, called out Erica Mena and even spilled tea on the fellow Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member.

On Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Kimbella Matos shared a direct post to Erica Mena, who she accused of selling her body to an unnamed New York soccer player.

Erica initially accused Safaree of bad-mouthing her to Kimbella, but she didn’t call the model’s name.

“Talking crazy about your baby mother to your prostitute but you don’t even know your kid sizes is a weird flex. Be Safe Tho,” she wrote on Twitter.

The tweet provoked a response from Kimbella, who called out Erica for constantly speaking to her.

“It’s so funny how I never mention your stupid uneducated a** in a good or bad way because we are both grown and on two different levels mentally but money couldn’t buy you a new p***y could it?,” she asked on Instagram.

Kimbella Matos / IG

“Keep my name out of your mouth for someone who’s consistently calling other women prostitutes meanwhile you have slept with the whole industry doe free & dogged out and was recently selling your own p**sy to a whole soccer player in New York City and you wanna discuss prostitution?” she added.

She also accused Erica of being jealous of her.

“Jealousy is a serious disease kisses get well soon hun,” she ended her message and took jabs at Erica for how her marriage ended with Safaree.

Erica and Safaree got married in 2019, but within a year, they started having problems. The issues continued after they had a daughter as Safaree said he didn’t want another child while Erica Mena accused him of cheating on her. They now have two children, Saffire, 3, and Legend, 1.

As for Kimbella, Erica Mena had named the model as the woman who was in the middle of her marriage last year. In the middle of her pregnancy with Legend, she had said that Safaree allegedly cheated on her with Matos and was out gallivanting while she was pregnant.

In the meantime, Erica also responded to Matos, telling her she is “not the only prostitute Safaree puts before his kids.”

In a lengthy post, she accused Kimbella Matos of selling her body to get cosmetic surgery, and she also claimed that Matos is a child to who she agreed to lend help through her friends to clear up her credit score after Safaree asked her for help.

Mena also accused the Instagram model of stalking her.

“How is is that you know so much about my whereabouts Kim Bolla? Stalking me must be exhausting especially since I actually work and don’t have to beg to get my bills paid for. Yeah Safaree says that about you too,” she dished to the model.