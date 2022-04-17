Erica Banks Says Nicki Minaj Collab With Females Who Can’t Rap, Coi Leray Respond

Coi Leray has responded to 1501 Entertainment rapper Erica Banks saying that Nicki Minaj works with female rappers who can’t rap.

While on Big Facts, the young rapper who has been begging for a Nicki Minaj feature said her feelings were being hurt after Minaj chose to work with other rappers rather than her.

“I love Nicki but I just felt like, I been trying to reach out to her for a long time but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap,” she said but refused to go on to name the rappers who can’t rap that Minaj has worked with.

Erica Banks said Minaj cut ties with her after she commented on a post that the Queens rapper works with untalented rappers.

“I commented, and I said I agree that Nicki kinda f**k with the girls who can’t really rap — when you got the girls over here (herself) who really do,” Banks said about Minaj unfollowing her after she commented on a post in agreement that Minaj continues to work with artists with poor rap skills.

“Now, some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.” Banks added that her statement is “not because I’m a rapper. I’m saying it because not everybody’s going to say it.”

Banks said elsewhere in the interview that her “feelings was so hurt” after Minaj unfollowed her.

“And I had to explain to everybody — we not saying that we are ungrateful for Nicki Minaj’s support, we just saying our feelings are hurt as a real fan that we haven’t worked together.”

In the meantime, Coi Leray had a short response to Banks’ statements which she reposted on her timeline.

The Trendsetter rapper merely posted five laughing emojis.

Nicki Minaj has been known to work with rappers like Coi, Fivio, Bia, and others who became instant No. 1 hit artists after collaborating.

Erica Banks, on the other hand, has been unsuccessful in getting her collaboration with Minaj in hopes of blowing up.

On the other hand, Minaj had previously addressed why she isn’t willing to work with everyone. Before she had mended fences with the City Girls, Minaj had said she wasn’t interested in working with anyone who was bashing her and creating narratives on her.

Nicki Minaj comments had led to reconciliation and an apology from the City Girls, which led to her following Yung Miami and JT on Instagram after previously blocking them.