Eradicating period poverty Katrina’s priority Loop Barbados

Period poverty is a prevalent issue in Latin America and the Caribbean region, and Barbados is no exception. Women’s health advocate Katrina Alleyne is making sure to alleviate the issue one pad at a time.

The founder of Katrina Endometriosis Fund Association (KEFA) is committed to raising awareness of women’s health, specifically endometriosis which affects 1 in 10 women.

Alleyne started the Endo Drive which provides women with menstrual and hygiene products in 2018, following her hospitalisation at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

“It was an initiative to donate to the Gynaecological Ward after having endometriosis and I was on the ward for most occasions, and I saw women come in on emergencies that I would have shared some of my stuff.”

“I thought it would be good to have puberty kits and care packages on the ward so women would have access to these items if they fall short, if there is an emergency and they are rushed to the hospital or if it was a case where the family members could not get there on time,” she explained.

Endo Drive by the Katrina Endometriosis Fund Association.

The Endo Drive kicked into full gear during the pandemic. Alleyne recalled that scores of women across the island reached out to the KEFA appealing for assistance.

“The pandemic stopped a lot of things but guess what? Periods did not stop,” Alleyne told Loop News.

She shared that purchasing menstrual products monthly was an expense that some families could not sustain, also mentioning that the bill could be higher if someone suffered from a gynaecological disorder.

“It is difficult for women because all of us are made up differently. For some, certain sanitary napkins give us allergic reactions so there are some persons who cannot use certain types of pads…You might have to use an Always pad or a Kotex pad which ranges between $15 to $20.

“If you are having that and then you, yourself as a mother are still having menstrual periods, imagine having to spend $100 to $150 monthly on sanitary napkins and God forbid any of your children experience a gynaecological condition where they have excess bleeding, you know then, that it is going to tap into $150, and $150 might look like $200 based on the length of time of bleeding or how heavy the bleeding is,” Alleyne explained.

The Endo Drive also distributes puberty packages to adolescents, explained the director of KEFA. She shared that the association launched a programme titled Body Talks aimed at educating preteens about menstruation.

“A lot of people don’t talk about menstruation and then when the kids get their periods they are at a loss, they feel ashamed and they have to hide because they didn’t have that talk. When you fully prepare their minds for that transition into menstruation then you can get a positive result,” she noted.

The drive runs year-round. Persons interested in donating can call 288-7987 or 844-4766 or email [email protected].