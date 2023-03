The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

WASHINGTON – More than 20 organizations from Puerto Rico, the United States, and the Puerto Rican Diaspora asked the U.S. Treasury Department to approve rules to facilitate the island’s access to the more than $300 billion allocated through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to fund programs seeking to fight climate change.

