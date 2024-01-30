Environmental issues keep The Lodge School students online Loop Barbados

Online classes will continue for students and teachers of The Lodge School for the remainder of the week.

At this time, all efforts are being made to ensure that students and teachers return to a healthy and safe environment when they are given the all-clear for resumption.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training in a release said the extended suspension of face-to-face classes on the grounds at Massiah Street, St John is to allow for easier work co-ordination between the two cleaning companies. The hope is that the freedom to move through the plant unhindered by active classes will assist in them completing the work as soon as possible.