Environmental issue forces Plastic Card Section closure | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources informs the public that due to an environmental issue at the Plastic Card Section of the Pine location of the Authority, there will be no distribution of licences this evening between 5pm and 10pm, today Wednesday, April 27.

The Plastic Card Section will re-open on Friday, April 29, from 8.30 am to 4 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm in the evening to continue the issuing of the backlog licences.

The Barbados Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources thank the public for their patience and understanding.