Environmental activist wants locals to report illegal dumping | Loop Barbados

Environmental activist, Ann Harding wants heftier fines for persons caught illegally dumping in Barbados.

The project manager of the Future Centre Trust was speaking at the launch of the Mount Gay Distilleries’ Commitment to the Ocean Project, which was held at Brandons Beach yesterday, June 8, World Ocean Day.

Harding revealed that on April 26, 126 volunteers removed 38.9 tonnes of rubbish at illegal dumping sites across the island. Meanwhile, on Clean Up Barbados Day, the Future Centre Trust collected approximately 66, 000 pounds of rubbish in Jack-in-the-Box Gully.

“I have a personal mission to try to stop littering and illegal dumping, and Barbados, I know we can do it.I tap all of you to join me in this mission,” Harding said.

“What the Future Centre Trust wants to see is for fines to be issued, because we think that is the way to teach the adults that this behaviour is wrong,” she insisted.

She encouraged residents who witnessed illegal dumping to discreetly take pictures as evidence and promptly report it to the authorities.

“If you see it, safely document it and take it to your local police…All these dumping sites, the materials that they leave behind, that is a lot of evidence,” Harding continued.

Supporting Harding’s comments, managing director of Mount Gay Distilleries, Raphael Grisoni, also appealed to individuals, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to protect the marine environment, including the coral reefs.

“We know the change in climate and temperature and acidification of the ocean are playing a negative role on the coral reefs so let us try to mitigate that by our actions, positively,” Grisoni remarked.

He reaffirmed Mount Gay’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainability. The Distillery, whose distribution centre is located a stone-throw away along the Mighty Grynner Highway, has orchestrated many initiatives over the years for the beautification and maintenance of the Brandons Beach.

“The ocean is very important for life here in Barbados but more generally, the ocean is providing food for our population. It is also the key regulator of the temperature of this planet and it is a key element of the weather system for our earth. So it is very important to raise awareness of how to take care of the ocean.

“Here at Mount Gay, sustainability is at the heart of what we do. I think in terms of sustainability, we have been active for more than 300 years so we know what sustainability is about. How to maintain the sustainability of our business, taking care of our people, and our environment,” he noted.