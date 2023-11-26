Entertainment ‘godfather’ RIchard Stoute passes Loop Barbados

The Godfather of Barbadian entertainment, Richard ‘Dick’ Stoute has passed away at age 77.

The music icon is famous for hits such as Goodbye Now My Bajan Girl, Pretty Blue Eyes, Vehicle and The Best Part of My Day. He is also known for producing the popular incubator show for budding talents – the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition, which has fostered the likes of Alison Hinds, Edwin Yearwood, Adrian Clarke, and more.

Hours before his passing, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that the amphitheatre at the National Botanical Gardens will be named after honour his legacy.

“The Government of Barbados has conferred on Richard the Barbados Service Star in 1993 and the Gold Crown of Merit in 2008. On this occasion we go one step further and will affix his name to a facility we are certain will become the premier place for the display of local talent in the years ahead,” said Prime Minister Mottley in a statement on Saturday, November 25.

Boasting of career spanning more than four decades, Stoute has received several awards including the Carl Winston Award for Production of Teen Talent, the Barbados Board of Tourism Award for Top Local Show Producer, the Boston Award for Promotion of Barbadian Culture, and in 1992, he was recognised as the Top Entertainer in the hotel industry by the Barbados Board of Tourism.