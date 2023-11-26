Entertainment fraternity in mourning after passing of Richard Stoute Loop Barbados

The Barbadian entertainment fraternity is in mourning after the passing of beloved music icon, Richard Stoute.

The founder and director of the Richard Stoute Teen Talent Competition passed away at age 77 on Saturday, November 25 after battling a lengthy illness.

A wave of tributes poured in for musicians, friends, and those whose careers were nurtured through the Teen Talent Competition.

Music producer John Rhett said ‘Rich’ was “a legacy” who was a mentor to many.

“Countless professional singers of today, passed through his ‘Richard Stoute Teen Talent Contest’, and learned the ropes on their journeys to success.”

Roett shared that Stoute has been his friend since the seventies, and he often called on the musical icon for “memory clarification” while writing his autobiography, Backstage Pass.

“I once shared a stage with him at a show in Oistins, and got the chance to play hits hits, live. After the show, I spent a few hours with him, Smokey Burke, John King, and other musicians, in the most epic shyte talk session I’ve ever been a part of,” he recalled.

Jamal Slocombe, a Richard Stoute Teen Talent alumna, in his tribute said that the passing of the “cultural giant” leaves an “unfillable void” in the island’s music sector .

“His legacy echoes not solely in his unmatched musical contributions but also in the enduring warmth of our friendship.”

“His performance embodied unparalleled artistry and unwavering dedication to Barbados’ music landscape—from popular records with the soulful rendition of ‘Goodbye Now My Bajan Girl’ to the electrifying delivery of ‘Vehicle’,” Slocombe said.

“Richard Stoute’s passing leaves an unfillable void. Yet, the woven memories will endure eternally. His immeasurable impact on Barbados’ cultural fabric and the privilege of sharing laughter, music, and camaraderie remain etched in gratitude.

Farewell, dear friend. Your legacy as the beacon of Barbadian music shall echo through time, and your spirit shall endure in eternal memory,” he added.

Singer Ayana John who was deeply saddened by his passing, expressed that the Barbados has failed to honour and recognise the contributions made by the prominent entertainer.

“This man should have been named a national hero while he was alive but the powers that be were too interested in making the island a Republic and naming Rihanna as its next national hero that they forgot the man that gave a platform to numerous successful Barbadians who are legends in their own right. I’m sorry this island failed you Richard. Soar, my friend,” she said on her social media.

This sentiment was also shared by entertainer Eric Lewis, who said: “If we hold fast to titles, Richard Stoute should have been knighted long ago. If I am MCing a show and he was in the audience I would always say so, and then to much applause refer to him as Sir Richard Stoute.”