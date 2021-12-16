Entertainment ban lifted! Live in person performances to return | Loop Barbados

Government is lifting the ban on entertainment events after an impassioned plea by the fraternity.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the announcement on Wednesday during a press conference at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, following a consultation with the social partnership.

This comes on the heels of a call by the Barbados Association of Event Professionals (BAEP) on Tuesday to remove the curfew and lift the ban on events.

The BAEP stated that the local industry was in a state of emergency and suggested that the “convenient removal and adjustment of the curfew to accommodate government functions” was discriminatory.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Mottley declared that the new directive will take effect from Friday, December 17.

Chief medical officer, Dr Kenneth George outlined promoters must get approval for outdoor or “open air events” and large gatherings from the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit and the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) will provide guidance regarding to the number of patrons that can be accommodated.

Additionally, promoters, artistes and production staff will be required to take a rapid antigen test and be fully vaccinated to work behind and on stage.

Meanwhile, patrons must be either vaccinated or take a rapid antigen test 24 hours before the event.

“The objective is to try to create an environment where the transmission of COVID is either non-existent or limited,” remarked Dr George on the health requirements.

He noted that “vaccine only events” were at the discretion of the promoters and not mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The chief medical officer also announced that organised sporting events will now be permitted, with similar vaccine and testing requirements.

Akin to entertainment events, spectators at outdoor events will be required to be either vaccinated or tested, while players, organisers and staff must be vaccinated and take a rapid antigen test.

“If there is an international sporting event that is being promoted as vaccine-only, those will be promoted as such by those private operators.”

Dr George also revealed there will be an amendment to the accommodation requirements for places of worship.

The six feet distancing requirement in places of worship can be narrowed to three feet, providing that 70 per cent of those gathered are fully vaccinated.

“At this point in time, we are not asking that for you to enter a church, you be tested. You either do six feet distancing or if you want more people within a particular space, it should be three feet distancing with masks, with the caveat that 70 per cent of the population within the faith-based organisation is vaccinated,” he explained.

Graduations, paternal societies and meetings can also resume under the guidance of the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit.

“We have not agreed to a mandatory focus [on vaccinations] and therefore persons entering a particular space need to know that to enter that space they will be required to be tested using rapid antigen test.”