Enough time! School begins September 18, 2023 for next academic year Loop Barbados

The fears and concerns of parents and guardians whose wards sat the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination have been put to rest as it relates to the time-frame they will have to ready their offspring for new school entry in September.

Some parents whose children attend St George Primary School told Loop News, the only concern they had with the exam being rescheduled to June 27, 2023, is if they would have enough time to buy the new uniforms, bags, shoes, books etcetera in time for their children to go off to their new Secondary Schools appropriately decked out.

Allaying the worry was Deputy Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson.

She told the media at the St George Secondary School exam centre, that results will be back “normally” in four to five weeks once the correction process is completed.

At first, she posited in July but then clarified that once returned, the parents and guardians will have more than a month to prepare.

She said:

“School starts in the third week of September so we believe that that would be sufficient time for the parents then to get things ready… for the students to go into school in September.”

The academic year 2023-2024 for students is set to run from September 18, 2023, to July 12, 2024.

On the compound in St George, the Ministry officials including Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Kay McConney and Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw got to see first-hand the process of packaging and boxing the scripts as part of the integrity of the examination.

Pre-COVID, traditionally the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination also known as the 11-Plus Exam was held the second Tuesday in May annually.