England paceman Bajan Archer ruled out of West Indies tour | Loop Barbados

Jofra Archer will miss England’s tours of the Caribbean in the first half of next year after undergoing a second operation on his right elbow injury.

The 26-year-old has not played for England since their visit to India in March due to the long-standing issue.

Archer had surgery in May and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup and ongoing Ashes series, but the Barbados-born bowler revealed earlier this month that he was close to a return.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday that Archer went under the knife again 10 days ago, and is facing even more time out of action.

The ECB did not confirm a timeframe for Archer’s absence, but he is not expected to return until the 2022 domestic season.

“The procedure addressed the long-standing stress fracture of his right elbow,” the statement read.

“A return to cricket will be determined in time, but Jofra will not be available for any of England’s remaining winter series.”

After the Ashes concludes in a month’s time, England have five T20Is to come against West Indies from January 22 and three Tests against the same opponents in March.

England then face world champions New Zealand in a three-Test series on home soil, beginning on June 2.