Endless vibes at Into The Blue – Organisers, patrons say ‘Thank you’ Loop Barbados

If there is one thing persons that attended the Into The Blue Experience on Las Lap Sunday, July 30, can agree on, it is that the cruise was vibes from start to finish.

The vibes began around 8:00 AM, as soon as patrons arrived at the MV Dreamchaser dock. They were entertained by music and dancers, while being served an array of breakfast items prepared by Chef Creig and C.M Catering.

The ratio of females to males was 3-1 and it was evident that the ladies understood the assignment. They arrived dressed to party wearing shorts, sandals, and sneakers.

…it is a real authentic party. You does party with everybody, you does party with strangers, and that is what I like bout Into The Blue

As the cruise set sail, DJ Touchdown continued on the same trajectory before passing the torch to DJ Salt. Although he was not accompanied by his usual counterpart, Salt did not disappoint. He displayed his musical skills, by selecting hits from across a wide variety of genres.

DJs Bigmike and Evolution appealed to the hard-core party-goers with their selections of soca hits from the early to late 2000’s. Popular songs like “Epic” by Machel Montano, and “Follow The Leader” by The Soca Boys seemed to be crowd favourites. However it was Chief Din’s 2023 hit, “You Know Da” which threw the crowd in a frenzy.

DJs Hutchy and Sizz followed suit. Their exciting set included selections from Trinidadian artistes such as Bunji Garlin and Machel Montano, as well as various Barbadian bashment soca artistes.

The rarely-seen DJ duo of Menace and Fadda Fox was given the task of ushering the boat back in to dock, and did so with an explosion of energy.

When the boat returned just after 2pm, it was clear that patrons were left yearning for more as they could be heard belting the lyrics to ‘Come Home’ singing loudly “Come home to me, Come home to me!”

One patron by the name of Mr Farrell explained to Loop Entertainment why Into The Blue is on his calendar of must-do events.

“I am biased!” he exclaimed. “I don’t know any of the promoters or nothing like that, so I don’t mean biased in that sense, but Into The Blue can’t miss me! I ain’t care what else going on that day, Into The Blue can’t miss me!” he said, as he went into more detail. “Into The Blue does carry like a real authentic kind of vibe. It ain’t all the fanciness, all of the decor, all of the dress up pretty and the pictures and all of that, it is a real authentic party. You does party with everybody, you does party with strangers, and that is what I like bout Into The Blue.”

Following the pre-boarding breakfast party and the 4-hour cruise event, The Into The Blue team took to social media to thank patrons for their energy and vibe, which was unmatched.

“The Into The Blue team expresses our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our sponsors, partners, and service providers and above all you our amazing patrons for making Into The Blue Crop Over an amazing experience.

“Your energy and vibe was unmatched! And we cannot wait to host you again.” The next edition is supposedly in November around Independence.