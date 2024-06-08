Employment opportunities for skilled artisans in Canada Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Employment opportunities for skilled artisans in Canada Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Mount Gay unveils limited-edition cricket label

Jou Bae set to be a sexy colourful Bajan experience and safe vibe

Barbados Fire Service assists in rescue in Spry Street

Saturday Jun 08

29°C
Barbados News

The BECCS is seeking several persons to fill vacant posts as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS), which falls under the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector, is seeking several persons to fill vacant posts as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics.

Interested persons must:

Be 18 years or older.Have at least one year’s experience.Have two work references in the given area.Have a certificate or specialised training in the given area.

Persons must also possess a valid Barbados passport; a clean Police Certificate of Character; and be free of any infractions outside the jurisdiction of Barbados.

When applying, candidates must place the area of interest in the subject line of the email. Résumés must be sent to [email protected] by Friday, June 21. 

Interested persons can view a sample résumé on the website of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector. Persons should click on ‘Library’, then ‘Brochure’s, ‘Employment Services – Employers and Job Seekers’, and then ‘A Sample Résumé’.

(SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service- BGIS)

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Police probing unnatural death

Barbados News

Mount Gay honours late employee

Barbados News

Government continues it’s human trafficking campaign

More From

Lifestyle

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Award-winning Bajan writer up for another, this time it’s a POSH Award

See also

Barbados News

Barbadian wrestlers win big at Spartan USA Nationals

Team Barbados copped one silver and two bronze at the recently concluded Spartan United States of America Nationals which in Orlando, Florida.

Barbados News

Emerging Entrepreneurs’ Broad Street Mall marketplace on today

The marketplace is set to capitalise on the activity associated with the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

Barbados News

Employment opportunities for skilled artisans in Canada

The BECCS is seeking several persons to fill vacant posts as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics.

Barbados News

Five questions with DJ Puffy

“The sounds of the Caribbean are very versatile. Over time, I’ve tastefully bridged the gaps and blended genres by adding or chaning…”

Barbados News

Central Bank welcomes 26 summer interns

“This is a great opportunity for these aspiring professionals to experience the world of work and receive the support and guidance they need.”