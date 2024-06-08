Employment opportunities for skilled artisans in Canada Loop Barbados

The Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS), which falls under the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector, is seeking several persons to fill vacant posts as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and auto mechanics.

Interested persons must:

Be 18 years or older.Have at least one year’s experience.Have two work references in the given area.Have a certificate or specialised training in the given area.

Persons must also possess a valid Barbados passport; a clean Police Certificate of Character; and be free of any infractions outside the jurisdiction of Barbados.

When applying, candidates must place the area of interest in the subject line of the email. Résumés must be sent to [email protected] by Friday, June 21.

Interested persons can view a sample résumé on the website of the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector. Persons should click on ‘Library’, then ‘Brochure’s, ‘Employment Services – Employers and Job Seekers’, and then ‘A Sample Résumé’.

(SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service- BGIS)