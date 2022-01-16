Employers reminded to give workers time to vote | Loop Barbados

Employers reminded to give workers time to vote

Employers are reminded that on polling day on Wednesday, January 19, they must allow every elector in their employ a reasonable period of not less than one hour for voting.

Additionally, employers must not make any deductions from wages, salaries or any other remuneration, or impose upon the elector any penalty, due to their absence for the period of voting.

Any employer, who directly or indirectly refuses, or by intimidation, undue influence, or in any other way interferes with an elector’s right to vote, is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for six months.

For more information on Election Offences, members of the public should call the Electoral and Boundaries Commission at 535-4800, or visit its website.

