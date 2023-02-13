Empire SC continues winning ways in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions threw away the perfect opportunity to secure their first victory of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last night at the BFA Wildey Turf, the Lions tied with the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds in a six goal thriller, which ended 3-3, and left the St Andrew representatives winless after four encounters.

The Lions got off to the ideal start as midfielder Shakir Skeete handed them the lead in the 6th minute.

UWI Blackbirds were still trying to find their way into the game and establish a rhythm to compete. However, while they were searching, Lions doubled their lead in the 27th minute, courtesy of a goal from Jomo Harewood.

The first ended perfectly for St Andrew Lions, as Raymond Hope scored the third goal in the 38th minute and the scoreline would stay 3-0 up to the interval.

The Blackbirds soared in the second half, as they tamed the bewildered Lions, who allowed three unanswered in ten minutes.

The Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) captain Raheim Sargeant prepares to make a long pass in his team’s clash with Empire SC

Jaron Oughterson was UWI’s main threat and he scored twice (65th and 75th), while speedy forward Akio Bartlett scored the other goal in the 74th minute.

Empire SC’s rich run of form continued, as they secured their third consecutive win when they defeated the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) 2-0 in the feature match of the evening.

Two first half goals and a controlled performance inspired the “Blues” to a deserving win and third position in the league after an unsure start to the league.

Zachary “Boots” Browne opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Haitian international midfielder Antoine Charles scored the second goal in the 30th minute.