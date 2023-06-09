Empire blank Brittons Hill in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Empire SC continued their winning streak in the Barbados Football Association (BFA) last Tuesday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

The “Blues” from Bank Hall won their fifth consecutive match and regained second position in the Premier League, after a controlled 2-0 victory over Brittons Hill FC.

It was perfect revenge for Empire who went down 1-0 to Brittons Hill in the opening match of the season.

Related Article

Brittons Hill came into the encounter in second position and had every intention of closing the gap on leaders Weymouth Wales, but Empire displayed resilience, confidence, and aggression to dominate the game and earn three valuable points.

Empire missed an excellent opportunity to take an early lead.

Zinho Harris stepped up to take a penalty kick in the 7th minute, but his effort was brilliantly saved by the left hand of goalkeeper Shaquan Frank.

The score would remain level until the 63rd minute.

Brazilian playmaker Daniel Calvi played a cross from the left to the far post and Holligan met it with conviction to head the ball pass a helpless Frank.

Substitute Ormando McLeod sealed the win for Empire in the 81st minute.

Calvi being the supplier once again, isolated his marker and then laid the ball off for McLeod who was approaching the top of the penalty area, and the Jamaican international shot the ball powerfully into the right corner.