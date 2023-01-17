Emotional Intelligence educator appointed as BAC Deputy Chair Loop Barbados

The Barbados Accreditation Council (BAC) welcomes its newest Deputy Chairman of its Board of Directors, Toney Olton.

Olton is a former educator and, currently, the founder and Executive Director of The Potter Centre, a regional training and people, leadership and organization development consultancy.

He presently leads a team of consulting associates and serves a mix of private, public sector and not-for-profit organizations.

As a business coach and service excellence consultant, Mr. Olton brings to the BAC his rich experience in training, leadership and the management of group dynamics.

His wide-ranging educational background includes completed studies in Management at the UWI Cave Hill Campus (CMD-UWI), the Psychology of Work from the University of Leicester, and certification as an emotional intelligence practitioner. He is also a facilitator with 6 Seconds, the leading international Emotional Intelligence Training Consultancy and Network.

Additionally, Olton is a former Chairman of the Board of Management – Ellerslie Secondary School and is a member of the Board of Management of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology.

In 2019, he founded EQ Barbados in response to the increasing incidence of violence, with the goal of enabling 50,000 Barbadians to practice emotional intelligence.

He also founded the Caribbean Institute for Social and Emotional Learning last year to promote and support emotional intelligence’s introduction into Caribbean educational systems.

Executive Director, Lisa Gale said, “We are thrilled to have Mr. Olton on our Board of Directors given his expertise in various capacities which will bode well for us as we move into our next phase of development and look to execute our recently completed Strategic Plan 2022-2027.”