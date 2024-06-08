Emerging Entrepreneurs’ Broad Street Mall marketplace on today Loop Barbados

Barbadians and visitors are encouraged to support the island’s micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise sector at the Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace, today, Saturday, June 8.

It will be held from 9:00am to 6:00pm between the traffic lights at Republic Bank (Barbados) and those at Royal Bank of Canada, on Broad Street.

Over 100 businesses will showcase their products and services at the marketplace, and capitalise on the activity associated with the 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup.

Business Development Manager at the Barbados Trust Fund Limited (BTFL), Kirk Dottin, said a variety of items will be on sale, ranging from clothing, accessories, food, confectionery, condiments, to natural wines.

Dottin continued:

“We will be showcasing the best of Barbados and we want locals and visitors to come out and support these outstanding entrepreneurs. We are confident that the patrons will thoroughly enjoy the marketplace and will not go away empty handed.”

The mall is being hosted by the local Organising Committee for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, in collaboration with BTFL, FundAccess, the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, and the Barbados Youth Business Trust, among others.

Marketplaces will also be held on Saturday, June 15, 22, and 29.

The Emerging Entrepreneurs Broad Street Mall Marketplace aims to create networking opportunities for small business owners and foster economic growth and development within the local business community, among other things.

(SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service- BGIS).