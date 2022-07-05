Emergency water repairs underway; outage to affect homes, businesses | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Emergency water repairs underway; outage to affect homes, businesses
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Warrens, Jackson and other areas in St James and St Thomas affected

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Emergency repair work is being undertaken at the Lodge Hill station and as a direct result low water pressure and outages which plague several communities.

Residential areas and business districts will be impacted by this work.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has issued a press release advising residents and businesses in parts of St James and St Thomas that the emergency repairs will commence at 11 am today, Tuesday, July 5.

Customers in the following areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages and are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist:

Bibby’s Lane

Cane Garden

Jackson

Jackson Terrace

Edgehill

Melrose

Arthur Seat

Welches Heights

Prior Park

Warrens Terrace

Warrens

Warrens Park South

Clermont

Clearview Heights

Husbands

Meadowvale Heights

Crystal Heights

Redman’s Village

Bagatelle Park

Bagatelle Gardens

Hoyte’s Village

Arch Hall

Seaview

Halcyon Heights

Sunset Ridge

The BWA has also warned persons in surrounding districts to expect that they too can be affected by this service disruption.

