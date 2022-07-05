Emergency water repairs underway; outage to affect homes, businesses | Loop Barbados

Emergency repair work is being undertaken at the Lodge Hill station and as a direct result low water pressure and outages which plague several communities.
Residential areas and business districts will be impacted by this work.
The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has issued a press release advising residents and businesses in parts of St James and St Thomas that the emergency repairs will commence at 11 am today, Tuesday, July 5.
Customers in the following areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages and are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist:
Bibby’s Lane
Cane Garden
Jackson
Jackson Terrace
Edgehill
Melrose
Arthur Seat
Welches Heights
Prior Park
Warrens Terrace
Warrens
Warrens Park South
Clermont
Clearview Heights
Husbands
Meadowvale Heights
Crystal Heights
Redman’s Village
Bagatelle Park
Bagatelle Gardens
Hoyte’s Village
Arch Hall
Seaview
Halcyon Heights
Sunset Ridge
The BWA has also warned persons in surrounding districts to expect that they too can be affected by this service disruption.