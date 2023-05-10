Emergency water main repairs in St Philip Loop Barbados

Water tankers have been deployed to the South-east parts of the island

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is today, Wednesday, May 10, advising residents and businesses in parts of St Philip that it is conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Crane.

As a result, customers in Crane, Belair, Sam Lord’s and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure. Water tankers have been deployed to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption at Crane, St Philip may cause.