Emergency repairs underway near Store House Gap Loop Barbados

Water tankers have been dispatched to parts of St James experiencing water outages and low water pressure.

Speaking to the cause of the disruption in service, the Barbados Water Authority has rushed to respond and is conducting emergency repairs on a large diameter main in the vicinity of Store House Gap.

Residents and businesses in Mango Drive, Porters Drive, Pavilion Grove, Patanne Gardens, Store House Road, Husbands Gap and the surrounding areas in St James may be affected.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this service disruption at Store House Gap, St James may cause.