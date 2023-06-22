Emergency haul-ups ahead of TS Bret Loop Barbados

As marine conditions are set to deteriorate with the approach and passing of Tropical Storm Bret, boat owners have been heeding the warnings and advice to get their vessels out of the water.

Pushing for the removal were the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) and the Ministry of Fisheries.

Barbados is under a Tropical Storm Watch and there is also a High Surf and Small Craft advisory in effect.

At Consett Bay, St John, emergency haul-ups were conducted successfully for approximately seven vessels on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The Ministry of Fisheries was aided by the Soil Conservation Unit as they lent their assistance to the boatowners in need.

Besides the emergency haul-ups, other vessel owners made their way to safe harbour at locations such as Port St Charles and the Shallow Draft.