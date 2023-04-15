Ellerton saved by the “Belle” in BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Last night Brittons Hill FC missed a perfect opportunity to close the gap on Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League leaders Weymouth Wales.

The Valery boys were held to a 1-1 draw by Wotton FC, in a keenly contested encounter at the BFA Wildey Turf.

After a goalless first half, Brittons Hill were offensively more aggressive in the second period of the game, and it was no surprise when Ray Francis gave them the lead in the 73rd minute.

Brittons Hill tried relentlessly to extend their lead but resolute defending by Wotton kept the score line within touching distance.

When all three points seemed to be heading to Valery, Wotton captain Kyle Gibson dented the spirits of all Brittons Hill supporters in the 92nd minute.

A diagonal pass from the right picked out Gibson in the penalty area. The former national striker controlled the ball on his chest and lobbed Guyanese international goalkeeper Shaquan Frank from 12 yards.

Brittons remain in second position on 16 points from seven matches. Eight points behind Wales who have played a game more than Brittons Hill.

In the second encounter of the evening Ellerton SC won their second match of the week, while their opponents, the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) suffered their second defeat of the week.

Ellerton moved into fourth position, courtesy of a gritty performance, which saw them edge the BDFSP 2-1.

Ellerton took the lead via the penalty route, as former BDFSP captain Rashad Jules was brought down in the penalty area and referee Jermaine Newsam pointed to the spot.

National midfielder Shaquan Clarke was awarded the penalty taking responsibility and repaid his teammates’ trust with a convincing strike, beyond the outstretched right arm of goalkeeper Terry Smith in the 70th minute.

Brittons Hill sharp-shooter Corey Hoyte

The BDFSP quickly replied as Laquon Wiggins scored in the 72nd minute, with a firmly struck right footed effort from just inside the penalty area, which gave goalkeeper Jamar Brewster no chance.

Ellerton captain Shakille Belle restored his team’s lead in grand style.

Belle dribbled into the box and from a very difficult angle, meters from the goal line, fired a left footed shot, which went between the smallest of spaces between the post and Smith’s right hand, and into the net in the 90th minute.

The BDFSP now find themselves just outside of the relegation zone with nine points from eight matches. Just one point above Wotton FC, who have played a game less.