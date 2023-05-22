Ellerton FC and UWI share points in exciting Premiership encounter Loop Barbados

The University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds rebounded from their last game defeat versus Wotton FC, to earn a precious point versus title challengers Ellerton FC last Sunday evening, when the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier league continued at the BFA Wildey Turf.

It was one of the most exciting matches of the league thus far and a 1-1 result was a fair outcome for the duel.

Ellerton would be the more aggrieved of the two, as they missed the opportunity to return to second place in the table and lost valuable ground on league leaders and rivals Weymouth Wales.

The Blackbirds are in seventh position and safe from the drop zone for now, by at least two points, however, the return of the inspirational Niall Reid-Stephen has injected energy and courage to the very youthful UWI unit.

After a scrappy and goalless first half, UWI struck the first blow, from the boot of Reid-Stephen in the 47th minute.

A pass from midfield found Reid-Stephen, who timed his run behind the Ellerton defense brilliantly, then passed the ball into the bottom, left corner with ease.

Five minutes later, Jaron Oughterson missed an opportunity to double UWI’s lead. Reid-Stephen dropped into the midfield and played an inch-perfect pass to Oughterson but his right foot effort from just inside the penalty area struck the foot of the left upright.

Ellerton made the Blackbirds pay for their miss and equalized in the 61st minute.

Captain Shakille Belle received the ball at his feet, with his back to goal, but was too strong for his marker as he shifted him with ease and fired his shot off the inside of the right post and into the net, to level the score 1-1.