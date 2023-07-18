Ellerton blank Weymouth Wales to close the gap in the BFA Premiership Loop Barbados

Ellerton SC may have just provided an interesting twist to the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday evening in the feature match at the BFA Wildey Turf, Ellerton defeated league leaders Weymouth Wales 3-0, to reduce the gap at the top of the table to seven points, with six matches remaining.

Ellerton sent an early signal to the table toppers, with the opening goal coming in the 6th minute from Anson Barrow.

Captain Shakille Belle dribbled in-field from the left, fired a low shot to the left of goalkeeper Kishmar Primus, but his save fell perfectly for Barrow to slot home from inside the six-yard box.

Belle doubled Ellerton’s lead in the 51st minute.

A long-range pass from national defender Shane Codrington found the run of Belle and his presence caused some confusion between Primus and defender Rashad Smith, which resulted in a collision and Belle scoring into an open goal.

Smith was also involved for Ellerton’s third goal, as he brought down Barrow inside the penalty area and referee Jermaine Newsam pointed to the penalty spot.

Belle stepped up to take the penalty kick in the 65th minute and coolly slotted the ball into the left corner, while substitute goalkeeper Terry Graham went in the opposite direction.

Ellerton moved into second position with the win and are seven points behind Weymouth Wales, who are 40 points after 16 matches.