Ellerton and UWI claim semifinal spots in the BFA Champions Cup Loop Barbados

The final semifinal spots of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Champions Cup were decided last Sunday evening at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Ellerton SC and the University of the West Indies (UWI) secured a place in the final four with victories over Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame and the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) respectively.

Playing in the feature match of a double-headed fixture, Ellerton defeated Notre Dame 4-1.

Related Article

Ellerton’s victory was spearheaded by young forward Tyrell Walrond, who scored twice in this encounter.

Walrond came off the bench to score in the 84th and 90th minutes.

Anson Barrow’s rich goal scoring form continued, netting in his fifth consecutive game in the 31st minute.

Former national captain Rashad Jules also got on the scoresheet for Ellerton in the 55th minute.

Kyle Bascombe-Brown scored Notre Dame’s lone goal in the 60th minute.

The UWI Blackbirds also won by a comfortable margin during their duel with the BDFSP.

The youthful unit completely outplayed the former Cup kings on their win to a 5-1 scoreline.

Jadon McCollin sent UWI ahead in the 17th minute, but Jamal Chandler equalized for the BDFSP in the 26th minute.

A brilliant second half display saw the Blackbirds putting three unanswered goals beyond the BDFSP.

Jaron Oughterson scored in the 57th minute, Niall Reid-Stephen made it 3-1 in the 70th minute and United States-based midfielder scored UWI’s fourth goal 10 minutes later.

Substitute Jadon Cave capped off the score summary for UWI with a goal in the 92nd minute.

The semifinal match ups for the Champions Cup will be Ellerton SC versus UWI Blackbirds and Brittons Hill SC taking on neighbours Weymouth Wales.