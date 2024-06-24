Élevé Performing Arts Centre brings Aladdin Jr to Bim

This weekend, lovers of the Performing Arts are in store for some Disney magic as local Performing Arts Centre, Élevé will be giving them double the opportunity to take in the Disney production of Aladdin JR, for the very first time on local shores.

The Élevé Performing Arts Centre, which was founded in April 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be showcasing the wealth of talent the Centre has to offer with two productions of Aladdin Jr. With a slogan of “And Still I Rise”, students of the Centre not only hone their musical and theatrical skills but they are also provided with the opportunity to develop positive attitudes towards others and enhance their teamwork abilities by focusing on interpersonal and leadership skills.

In an era where social media is so heavily consumed, the show’s theme promises to offer both education and inspiration to address the prevalence of unrealistic comparisons, low self-esteem and increased anxiety. The production hopes to reinforce the importance of true character and self-worth.

From left to right: Jabari Browne, Eryn Coppin, Tara-Jane Herbert, Joshua Bignall, Taraji Harewood and Alan Roach

Speaking at the media launch held earlier this month, Founder Tara-Jane Herbert, while expressing her excitement about undertaking the Disney production, underscored the essence of the messages of self-worth and self-beauty.

“Society, but particularly, the young people in the society, view what’s on the outside so intensely, that sometimes they forget that actually it’s about what’s on the inside. Sometimes there’s an ideal of perfection…but actually it’s a process. It’s about working on you day by day by day. So, I wanted to work on Aladdin…so that as we are working through it, we can look at those themes, we can talk about those themes. These are themes that are running in our children’s lives…they are themes that our children are dealing with day in and day out…and so that was really the reason for choosing Aladdin,” Herbert stated.

Musical and Co-Director Jabari Browne also shared some insight into his own personal journey which led to his involvement in the production.

“My journey in the Performing Arts began under the tutelage of Tara-Jane Herbert in dance, and my formal skills were honed through my performances and undergraduate studies. This work has culminated in our current harmonious and effective partnership. I am delighted for the opportunity to collaborate with these exceptionally talented students on my inaugural co-directed and musically directed stage production.”

He continued: “It was through her that I first learned the art of working with students, an experience that eventually led me to mentor aspiring performers in London, some of whom have gone on to make their debuts on the West End stage in productions such as The Lion King and Tina. We consistently remind our students that, akin to the Genie, the power to realize their dreams lies within their own hands.”

Also present at the launch was Assistant Manager Marketing and Business Development – The Student Revolving Loan Fund Alan Roach, who reiterated support for the local production.

“We are excited to work with the Élevé team to bring this magical experience to life and support these creative young people. This sponsorship shows our strong commitment to helping education and the arts grow in our community. Activities like these not only get these young performers ready for the stage, but also prepare them for life. The SRLF is dedicated to supporting Barbadians at every stage of their education.”

Founder of Élevé Performing Arts Centre Tara-Jane Herbert and Assistant Manager Marketing and Business Development – The Student Revolving Loan Fund Alan Roach

The show’s other sponsors include A&B Music Supplies, AccuSounds, IGM Stage Lighting Inc and Mas Vino.

The Élevé Performing Arts Centre will be hosting two consecutive shows on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30 at the Combermere School. Showtime is 7 pm each night.