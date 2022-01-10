Electronic Vehicle Registration Project touches 3 more sites | Loop Barbados

Barbados Licensing Authority and the Ministry of Transport Works and Water Resources are cautioning drivers to proceed with caution in three areas over the next two nights.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources in conjunction with its contractor Arthur Construction will be erecting gantries tonight Monday, January 10 in Six Cross Roads, St Philip and the Garrison, St Michael.

This same work which is part of the Electronic Vehicle Registration Project will also be carried out on Tuesday night January 11, in Sunset Crest, St James.

According to public service announcement issued, motorists and pedestrians are urged to proceed with extreme caution and to adhere to all directions given by the traffic wardens and the signage posted. The process has started already, therefore the impact on traffic is expected to be minimal.

The Ministry apologises for the inconvenience and thanks the public for its patience.