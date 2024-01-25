Electrical issue leads to water outages in St Michael, St George Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is advising St George and St Michael residents that one of their facilities in St Michael have been impacted by an electrical supply issue and is currently offline.

As a result, customers in the following areas may experience low pressure or a water outage while the repairs are underway.

In St Michael: Hothersal Turning, Lower Estate, Jackmans, Storey Gap, Green Hill, Eden Lodge, White Hall and surrounding areas.

In St George: Flat Rock and surrounding areas.

The Authority stated that as a temporary measure, residents will receive assistance via tanker. BWA will update customers once repairs are completed.